BRIEF-Algold announces $4 mln bought deal offering
* Algold resources ltd says proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling at company's mineral properties
NEW YORK Feb 21 The Federal Reserve provided $1 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank tapped the entire amount, totaling $1 billion in the week ended Feb. 20 at 0.65 percent for seven days.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.
NEW YORK, March 8 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months.
