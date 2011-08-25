BRIEF-Activision Blizzard posts Q4 adj profit $0.65 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33; Q4 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.65; Q4 net revenue $2.01 billion versus $1.35 billion
NEW YORK Aug 25 The Federal Reserve provided $500 million of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The ECB was the sole institution to tap the swap lines in the week ended Aug. 24, swapping the full amount.
The terms for the ECB swap were seven days at 1.10 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe. (For the full Fed report, double-click on: here) (Editing by Dan Grebler)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House said on Thursday, sending stock prices and the dollar higher on hopes for a cut in corporate tax rates.
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.