NEW YORK Oct 20 The Federal Reserve provided $1.853 billion to the European Central Bank in the latest week through its swap lines for overseas central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The ECB was the only institution to tap the swap lines in the week ended Oct. 19, swapping the full amount.

The terms for the ECB swaps were $500 million for 7 days at 1.08 percent and $1.353 billion for 84 days at 1.09 percent, the New York Fed said.

The Fed has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the ECB, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

here (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)