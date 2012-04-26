LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.5bn this week
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
NEW YORK, April 26 The Federal Reserve provided $876 million in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank was the sole institution to tap the swap lines this week, swapping the full $876 million. The terms of the swap were for seven days at 0.65 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
