NEW YORK Aug 23 The Federal Reserve provided $13.747 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the sole central bank using the Fed's facility in the week ended Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The swaps included $9.256 billion at seven days and 0.64 percent and $4.491 billion at 84 days and 0.64 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in Europe's short-term funding markets.