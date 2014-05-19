DALLAS May 19 The Federal Reserve's super-easy
policies, if pursued for too long, could have adverse
consequences in the long run, two top Fed officials said on
Monday, although the biggest risk is not runaway inflation.
Instead, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told
reporters after participating in a monetary policy conference at
the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, one major risk is that
low rates for too long could push asset prices too high, or
encourage investors to take on too much risk.
The Fed is unwinding its massive bond-buying stimulus this
year and is expected to start raising interest rates next year
from the near-zero levels the central bank has maintained since
December 2008. As the Fed normalizes monetary policy, Williams
said, it needs to be wary of any distortions it may have already
sown.
"We are not seeing it (excessive risk-taking) now, but it
could be that it could start manifesting itself or materializing
later down the road," Williams said. "We don't want the
after-effect of this recovery to be an economy that's fragile."
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, speaking at the same
conference, agreed.
"It's very hard to see something coming down the pike,"
Fisher said, predicting that there will be future crises.
"Markets always overshoot."
He said he worries there is too little volatility in
markets, suggesting investors are too complacent about possible
changes in policy and in the economy.
Williams, a policy centrist, agreed with his hawkish
colleague, saying that while the bond market is struggling to
determine if there is a "new normal" in historically low
long-term rates, he wants to see more volatility as the economy
picks up.
"I firmly believe we want to operate in the future, the new
normal, or whatever, in a world where the markets are trying to
figure out what we are going to do based on what happens in the
economy," Williams said. "I do not want us to be locked into a
certain path of interest rates or using forward guidance in the
future that's telling people more about, giving people
commitments about what we will do around the interest rates."
Williams said he believes the Fed should not start raising
rates until the second half of 2015, and predicted rate rises
after that will be gradual.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)