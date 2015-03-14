March 13 U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling said the Federal Reserve's inspector general had informed him that there was an open criminal investigation into the leak of confidential Fed information in 2012, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Potentially market-moving inside details of the Federal Open Market Committee's September 2012 meeting were published by Medley Global Advisors in a report to clients on Oct. 3 of that year, one day before the Fed released minutes of the gathering, Bloomberg reported.

Hensarling, a Republican, wrote to Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Inspector General Mark Bialek on Friday for more information on the leak and a decision by Fed officials to drop the matter after an initial probe, Bloomberg said.

"It is my understanding that although the Federal Reserve's General Counsel was initially involved in this investigation, the inquiry was dropped at the request of several members of the FOMC," Hensarling said in his letter to Yellen.

Hensarling was not immediately available for a comment.

The Federal Reserve and the Fed's Office of Inspector General were also not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Beech)