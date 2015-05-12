May 12 Senate Banking Committee Chairman Richard
Shelby plans to introduce a regulatory relief bill on Tuesday
that would heighten congressional scrutiny of the Federal
Reserve and revamp several rules faced by small banks, the Wall
Street Journal reported citing Republican committee aides.
The 216-page draft bill proposes to create a commission to
study on how to restructure Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks,
the Journal said. (bit.ly/1AT0ok3)
The bill also proposes to increase the threshold for banks
to be subjected to tougher fed supervision to $500 billion in
assets from $50 billion, the newspaper said.
Senator Shelby's office could not be reached for comments
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)