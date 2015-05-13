UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON May 13 The White House on Wednesday said it opposes a bill drafted by Republican Senator Richard Shelby that would amend the Dodd-Frank bank reform passed in the wake of the U.S. financial crisis.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the bill, which addresses community banks and federal reserve oversight, is an example of Wall Street interests trying to weaken consumer, investor and taxpayer protections. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts