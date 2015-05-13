WASHINGTON May 13 The White House on Wednesday said it opposes a bill drafted by Republican Senator Richard Shelby that would amend the Dodd-Frank bank reform passed in the wake of the U.S. financial crisis.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the bill, which addresses community banks and federal reserve oversight, is an example of Wall Street interests trying to weaken consumer, investor and taxpayer protections. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)