By Karen Brettell and Adam Tempkin
NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters/IFR) - Citigroup, Goldman and
Credit Suisse plan to make a combined bid to purchase the assets
of Maiden Lane III, a portion of the risky assets the Federal
Reserve acquired when bailing out insurance giant American
International Group in 2008, according to people
familiar with the plan.
The New York Fed last Wednesday said it invited eight
investment banks to submit bids for the debt, which is backed by
commercial mortgage-backed securities, "in response to several
reverse inquiries" for the assets.
Citi, Goldman and Credit Suisse are
joining forces to submit a combined bid for the bonds, which
they believe will be more competitive than acting individually,
sources familiar with the plan said on Monday.
The debt in the Maiden Lane III portfolio is known as the
MAX CDOS, and the deals were originally arranged by Deutsche
Bank. The fair value of the remaining portfolio was around
$17.30 billion as of last week.
BlackRock Solutions, the investment manager for the Maiden
Lane portfolio, will conduct a bid process, with all bids due on
April 26, though there is no fixed timetable for any sales, the
Fed said last week.
Market participants attributed the plan by the three banks
to bid jointly to a desire to beat out Deutsche Bank,
and Barclays Capital, which were also invited to bid on
the securities and are seen as having a vested interest in
acquiring the bonds as they already have a stake in the deals.
Deutsche Bank already owns junior tranches of the
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) on offer and if it also
purchases the senior parts it may hold majority ownership in the
structure.
That would help the bank to break the deal down into the
individual CMBS backing the structure, said people familiar with
the bank's holdings.
The individual CMBS backing the CDO are valued in the
markets at more than the tranches themselves.
Barclays, meanwhile, is counterparty to a swap that is tied
to the CDO, and this swap would also need to be unwound before
the deal could be "unlocked" and broken into the individual CMBS
assets, market participants said.
Representatives for Citi, Goldman, Credit Suisse, Barclays
and Deutsche Bank all declined to comment.
Other banks invited to bid on the deal include Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch broker, Morgan Stanley
and Nomura.
ALL OR NOTHING
The Fed and BlackRock have been criticized for limiting the
pool of bidders for the Maiden Lane assets by requiring the
buyer to take the entire deal, which requires a larger balance
sheet than many would-be bidders have.
Instead, some argue that BlackRock should break the deal
down and auction the underlying securities individually.
"If Blackrock really wanted to recoup maximum proceeds for
the taxpayer, they'd look into collapsing the CDO themselves,
and auctioning off the individual bonds," said Adam Murphy,
president of Empirasign Strategies in New York, which tracks
trading in securitized debt.
The Fed has also yet to disclose prices it has received for
the Maiden Lane assets. It said last week that it will reveal
prices after it has sold its last position.
The Fed added that it will decide whether to sell the assets
based on the strength of the best bid, adding that it will
proceed with the sales only if this "represents good value for
the public."
Maiden Lane III grew out of the purchase of $29.3 billion in
collateralized debt obligations from certain counterparties to
an AIG unit. It was a key part of the $182 billion rescue of the
insurance company.
