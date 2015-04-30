By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. financial regulators
on Thursday issued a rule subjecting real estate appraisal
companies to tighter oversight after lax lending standards in
the mortgage market contributed to the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The regulation allows states to register and supervise these
so-called appraisal management companies, which value properties
for mortgage lenders.
If states chose not to do so, appraisal companies in those
states would be excluded from federally related transactions,
the regulators said in a statement.
The rule was jointly issued by six federal agencies: the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve,
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Housing Finance Agency
and the National Credit Union Administration.
