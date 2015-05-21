(Refiles to remove "Embargoed" from beginning of headline)

By Sarah N. Lynch and Tim Reid

WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve did an about-face on Thursday and proposed allowing banks to count certain municipal bonds as liquid assets in order to comply with new rules designed to ensure banks can survive a cash crunch.

The Federal Reserve's revised plan comes after growing pressure from federal lawmakers, cities and states who all have complained about a rule the Fed adopted in September that tightened the restrictions on which assets banks can sell if they are facing a credit crunch.

At that time, the Fed decided to exclude debt issued by U.S. states and cities from banks' high-quality liquid assets.

But states and municipalities say this could greatly increase their borrowing costs because if municipal debt is not considered a high-liquid asset, then banks will not have any incentive to buy their bonds.

The Fed sought to respond to some of the concerns on Thursday, saying it is now proposing to permit banks to count some types of municipal bonds as liquid assets.

In order to count, they must be U.S. state and municipal bonds.

It also only applies to general obligation bonds, not revenue bonds, and they must meet investment grade criteria and the same liquidity criteria that apply to corporate municipal bonds.

The rule change will not apply to all financial institutions but only banks regulated by the Federal Reserve that have $250 billion or more in total consolidated assets or $10 billion in assets, or subsidiaries of those banks.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have not agreed to a loosening of the rules. Officials said on Thursday that only the Federal Reserve had proposed this rule change. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Tim Reid; Editing by Bill Trott)