MILAN May 16 Phipadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser on Thursday welcomed European efforts to create a common banking supervision but said hurdles remained to achieve this target.

"Consolidated banking supervision in the European Union has some very desirable features," Plosser told a Q&A session at a conference in Milan.

"Pushing in this direction is the right thing to do... but challenging hurdles remain," he said.

He said U.S. authorities had yet to finalise work to reform regulation for the domestic banking system.

