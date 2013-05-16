BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
MILAN May 16 Phipadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser on Thursday welcomed European efforts to create a common banking supervision but said hurdles remained to achieve this target.
"Consolidated banking supervision in the European Union has some very desirable features," Plosser told a Q&A session at a conference in Milan.
"Pushing in this direction is the right thing to do... but challenging hurdles remain," he said.
He said U.S. authorities had yet to finalise work to reform regulation for the domestic banking system.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.