MILAN May 16 A senior official at the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday he believed the central bank should reduce asset purchases from next month.

Speaking to reporters at a conference in Milan, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser however declined to say by how much those purchases should be tapered.

"Things are better enough (in the U.S. economy) for the Fed to slow the pace of purchasing, if we are really serious about the fact that (the purchase programme) is scaleable," Plosser, who does not vote on policy this year, said.

"I would not give any particular number about how much to scale down the purchases...I would like the Fed to take the decision in June.

"If you dial down it is not that you stop it," Plosser said using a radio metaphor. "If I can't hear, you can dial it up."

