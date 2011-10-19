* Plosser: Fed must maintain inflation-fighting credibility
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 U.S. inflation is not a cause
for concern in the short term and the U.S. economy should grow
much faster next year, if negative shocks do not materialise,
Charles Plosser, one of the Federal Reserve's most ardent
anti-inflation hawks was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"I have no worries about inflation in the near future,"
Plosser, who is President of the Philadelphia Fed, said in an
interview with German daily Handelsblatt. "(When shocks do not
materialise) I think our economy will return to growth of 2.5-3
percent in 2012."
But he also said the Fed must maintain its credibility in
guarding against high inflation. "The Fed has a good reputation
in controlling inflation, and we must ensure that we maintain
that reputation," he told Handelsblatt.
While the Fed's bond purchases had increased liquidity in
the banking system, they did not pose an inflation risk yet, he
said, but warned that that might change.
"When the business cycle improves and the reserves flow in
the economy, then that is fuel for inflation. As long as we can
control that, and as long as the public believes that we can
control that, it will not cause inflation, also in the future."
Plosser expressed frustration that the central bank's
monetary easing had not helped the economy more, and said that
might be due to them not having the right instruments available.
"We must not only understand what monetary policy can do,
but as well what it cannot do," Plosser said. He also said that
monetary policy cannot substitute for fiscal policy and urged
the government to reduce uncertainty by getting a grip on budget
discipline.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)