FRANKFURT Nov 4 U.S. Federal Reserve policy is
very dependent on incoming data but there has already been some
tightening of conditions due to the appreciation of the U.S.
dollar, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard told a conference
in Frankfurt.
Brainard said the improvement in the labour market has been
extremely steady and the slack in the economy has been reduced
but core inflation is below target and some measure of inflation
compensation have dipped lower.
She added there are significant cross currents from China's
economic slowdown and the dollar's appreciation is a drag on the
economy, she told a banking conference organised by the European
Central Bank.
