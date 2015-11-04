(Corrects appreciation in second to last paragraph to 15
percent from 50 percent)
* Dollar's firming tightened conditions already
* Labour market improvement "extremely steady"
* Dec rate decision data dependent
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 The U.S. economy is gaining
some strength but a stronger dollar has already tightened
financial conditions and the Federal Reserve's first rate hike
in nearly a decade will depend on incoming data, Fed Governor
Lael Brainard said on Wednesday.
Improvement in the labour market, one of the Fed's key focus
areas, has been "extremely steady" and slack in the economy has
been reduced but core inflation is below target, Brainard, a
voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, said.
The U.S. central bank kept interest rates steady last week
but left a December hike firmly in play, downplaying recent
global financial market turmoil and arguing that the U.S. labour
market was healing despite a slower pace of jobs growth.
The Fed has been hesitant in hiking rates but tried to
dispel market scepticism about its plans last week, arguing that
even slower hiring was still enough to get it closer to its goal
of maximum employment and thus a rise in borrowing costs.
"There are certain aspects of the U.S. outlook that are
encouraging. The improvement in the labour market has been
extremely steady," said Brainard, who last month argued that the
Fed should hold off until it was clear that a global slowdown
would not push the U.S. recovery off course.
"There are still margins of slack in the U.S. labour force
but we've certainly made some progress there," Brainard told a
conference organised by the European Central Bank.
But wage growth has not been in line with the rise in
employment, Brainard said, calling this trend puzzling. She
noted that core inflation has remained below target and needed
to be carefully monitored.
Brainard also singled out the dollar's appreciation over the
past year, which has led to a "material" tightening of
conditions.
"If you look at the cross currents, and one measure of those
is the extent to which the currency has appreciated as
expectations of divergence have grown, we have seen about 15
percent broad real appreciation in the exchange rate over the
past year, which is a drag on prices and exports," she added.
"We've already seen by that measure some material tightening
in the United States."
(Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)