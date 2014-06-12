WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday proposed changing the dates by which banks must submit their annual stress tests measuring their ability to withstand financial shocks.

The biggest banks with more than $50 billion of total assets would need to submit their plans by April 5, three months later than under the current rule makings.

The industry has until August 11 to comment on the proposed rule which would then come into force in the 2015-2016 stress test cycles, the Fed said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)