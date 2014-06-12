US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday proposed changing the dates by which banks must submit their annual stress tests measuring their ability to withstand financial shocks.
The biggest banks with more than $50 billion of total assets would need to submit their plans by April 5, three months later than under the current rule makings.
The industry has until August 11 to comment on the proposed rule which would then come into force in the 2015-2016 stress test cycles, the Fed said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.