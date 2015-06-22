NEW YORK, June 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve will offer at least $200 billion in longer-term, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements in the coming days to examine how they operate at each quarter-end, the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday.

The first of the latest term reverse repos operations worth $100 billion will be held on Thursday, followed by one on June 29 which would be worth at least $100 billion, the New York Fed said in a statement.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)