MILAN May 16 Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren said on Thursday the recent increase in U.S. housing
prices is a very positive sign.
"We need a price appreciation to get the housing market
improve," Rosengren said at the Q&A session at a conference in
Milan.
"It is a very positive sign that prices in the U.S. housing
market are moving up."
Rosengren, a policy dove who is a voting member of the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year, said earlier on Thursday
that highly accommodative monetary policies are still needed in
the U.S. despite stronger economic growth.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)