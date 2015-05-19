WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis said hackers successfully attacked the bank last month.

The bank said hackers manipulated its routing settings on April 24 and redirected its web traffic to rogue websites they created to simulate the look of the Fed's site, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The St. Louis Fed's website itself was not compromised, the bank said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney)