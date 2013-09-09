SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's finance minister said on Monday he had an impression from discussion around the last week's G20 summit that the U.S. Federal Reserve was very close to beginning to reduce its stimulus programme.

"One thing that was different from the past was that (U.S. officials) were very confident about the U.S. economy," Minister Hyun Oh-seok told reporters. "In other words, I can say from the impression that 'tapering' has become close."