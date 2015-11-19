NEW YORK Nov 19 The Federal Reserve said on
Thursday it will hold a seven-day term deposit facility
operation on Dec. 3 in an ongoing test of this program.
The term deposit facility is one of the tools the Fed has
said it will use to reduce cash in the banking system to achieve
its interest rate target.
The operation will offer floating-rate term deposits with
the maximum individual award amount set at $5 billion, and the
rate set equal to the sum of the interest rate on excess
reserves plus a fixed spread of 1 basis point.
The interest on excess reserves is currently 25 basis
points.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)