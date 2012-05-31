BRIEF-Masterlink Securities buys 24.9 mln shares back at T$221.9 mln during Dec. 22, 2016 to Feb. 21
* Says it bought 24.9 million shares back at T$221.9 million in total during Dec. 22, 2016 to Feb. 21
NEW YORK May 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $45 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from June 4-29, and will sell about $43 billion of Treasuries in six operations from June 1-28, the New York Fed said on its website on Thursday.
The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus effort, dubbed "Operation Twist," a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank's holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
The Fed has said the current program will last through June.
(For full details, please double-click on: here ) (Reporting by Chris Reese)
* Says it bought 24.9 million shares back at T$221.9 million in total during Dec. 22, 2016 to Feb. 21
* Fy net profit 494.9 million baht versus loss of 403.5 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2kHd9RJ) Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Prince Housing & Development Corp and CyberPower Systems: