NEW YORK May 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $45 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from June 4-29, and will sell about $43 billion of Treasuries in six operations from June 1-28, the New York Fed said on its website on Thursday.

The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus effort, dubbed "Operation Twist," a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank's holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed has said the current program will last through June.

