A detail from the front of the United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington, in this October 28, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $41.49 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the smallest amount in about 1-1/2 weeks, according to Fed data.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $53.24 billion in two-day reverse repos to 48 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)