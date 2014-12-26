Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $41.49 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
This was the smallest amount in about 1-1/2 weeks, according to Fed data.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $53.24 billion in two-day reverse repos to 48 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.