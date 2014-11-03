BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences prices public offering of 6,830,000 shares of common stock
* Calithera biosciences, inc. Prices public offering of 6,830,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve awarded $122.57 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Monday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 41 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
This compared with the $186.28 billion awarded to 72 bidders on Friday at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
