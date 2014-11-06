BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
NEW YORK Nov 6 The Federal Reserve awarded $110.25 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 32 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
Thursday's reverse repos award was the smallest in nearly two weeks when it was $103.50 billion on Oct. 24.
This compared with the $122.90 billion awarded to 37 bidders on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $400 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mRJPpx) Further company coverage:
* S&W Seed Co - on March 13, co entered into third amendment agreement amending company's credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015