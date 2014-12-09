Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
NEW YORK Dec 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve awarded $94.44 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 49 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
This was the smallest allotment since $90.38 billion to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on July 25.
On Monday, the central bank awarded $104.2 billion in overnight reverse repos to 56 bidders at an interest rate of 0.10 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BEIJING, March 18 Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said growth prospects have improved in the world's second-largest economy, but its monetary policy remains prudent and neutral.