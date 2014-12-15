NEW YORK Dec 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Monday awarded $34.59 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 26 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
This was the smallest allotment of reverse repos (RRP) since
Dec. 23, 2013 when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders
at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data.
On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $86.43 billion in
three-day reverse repos to 39 bidders that include Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies
at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.
Earlier the Fed awarded $50 billion worth of 21-day term RRP
to 45 bidders at an interest or stopout rate of 0.07
percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)