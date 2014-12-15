NEW YORK Dec 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $34.59 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 26 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the smallest allotment of reverse repos (RRP) since Dec. 23, 2013 when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $86.43 billion in three-day reverse repos to 39 bidders that include Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.

Earlier the Fed awarded $50 billion worth of 21-day term RRP to 45 bidders at an interest or stopout rate of 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)