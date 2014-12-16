NEW YORK Dec 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $40.72 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $34.59 billion in overnight reverse repos (RRP) to 26 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Monday's RRP allotment was the smallest since Dec. 23, 2013, when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)