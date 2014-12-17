NEW YORK Dec 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded $31.78 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 23 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
Wednesday's allotment was the smallest since Dec. 23, 2013,
when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest
rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data.
On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $40.72 billion in
overnight reverse repos to 29 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies
at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
