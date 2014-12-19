NEW YORK Dec 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $66.42 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 27 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $59.47 billion in overnight reverse repos to 22 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)