NEW YORK Jan 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Friday awarded $116.195 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 47 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
This was the smallest amount in a week. A week ago, the Fed
awarded $42.186 billion of three-day reverse repos to 29 bidders
at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $124.293 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies
at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
