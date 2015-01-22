Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Jan 22 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $168.18 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
This was the highest since Dec. 31, when it reached $171.12 billion, according to New York Fed data.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $167.77 billion in overnight reverse repos to 52 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.