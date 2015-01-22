NEW YORK Jan 22 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $168.18 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the highest since Dec. 31, when it reached $171.12 billion, according to New York Fed data.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $167.77 billion in overnight reverse repos to 52 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)