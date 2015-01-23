NEW YORK Jan 23 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $129.84 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent,
the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $168.18 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 51 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Thursday's amount was the highest since Dec. 31, when it
reached $171.12 billion, according to New York Fed data.
