NEW YORK Feb 18 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $157.27 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $111.33 billion in overnight reverse repos to 41 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.