UPDATE 1-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
NEW YORK Nov 26 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $148.28 billion in two-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 50 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
U.S. financial markets will close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on Friday.
Wednesday's reverse repos award compared with $146.68 billion awarded to 48 bidders on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 18 Nicola Sturgeon will press on with plans to hold a new Scottish independence referendum and said on Saturday that a continued refusal by Britain's prime minister to discuss the matter would "shatter beyond repair" the United Kingdom's constitutional structure.
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shareholders have held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.