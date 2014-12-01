(Recasts, adds details about term repos)
NEW YORK Dec 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Monday awarded fewer reverse repurchase agreements on Monday
even after it offered higher interest rates in the testing of
this program it would use when it decides to tighten monetary
policy.
The central bank awarded $154.58 billion in overnight
fixed-rate reverse repos at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to
58 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve.
This compared with $173.91 billion in three-day repos
awarded to 63 bidders on Friday at an interest rate of 0.07
percent.
Under this program, the Fed offers interest payments to Wall
Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies if they borrow Treasuries it owns. This reduces the
amount of cash in the banking system, which in turn helps the
Fed to achieve its interest rate target.
The Fed said on Oct. 29 it would start offering term repos
at various times in December to see how they might be a tool
"when there are significant and transitory shifts in money
market activity."
The term reverse repos operations will be mature on or about
Jan. 2, 2015 with a $300 billion limit in each operation, the
Fed said.
It said it will release more details about the term reverse
repos by early December.
