NEW YORK Dec 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $145.55 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 56 bidders, according to the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The result compared with $142.64 billion in overnight reverse repos awarded to 49 bidders on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)