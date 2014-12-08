NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $104.199 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 56 bidders, according to the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The result compared with $145.545 billion in weekend reverse repos awarded to 56 bidders on Friday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.