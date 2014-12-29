NEW YORK Dec 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $29.17 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 21 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

Monday's allotment was the smallest since Dec. 23, 2013, when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $41.49 billion in three-day reverse repos to 33 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Earlier, the Fed awarded $76.085 billion in seven-day term reverse repos to 73 bidders at an interest rate of 0.10 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Andrew Hay)