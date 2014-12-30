BRIEF-Japan Jan core machinery orders mark biggest m/m fall in 5 mths
* Japan January core machinery orders mark biggest m/m fall in 5 months - government
NEW YORK Dec 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $39.62 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 32 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
This was more than Monday's allotment of $29.17 billion of overnight reverse repos to 21 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Monday's award was the smallest since Dec. 23, 2013, when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Japan January core machinery orders mark biggest m/m fall in 5 months - government
* Jan core orders -3.2 pct m/m vs forecast +0.5 pct * Core orders -8.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast -3.3 pct * Capex seen crucial for sustainable economic growth * BOJ seen keeping policy steady at two-day meeting, March 15-16 (Adds details) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in January from the previous month, highlighting that the country's economic recovery remains fragile. Core machinery orders, a highly vola
WASHINGTON, March 12 Republican U.S. Representative Todd Rokita keeps a clock hanging on the wall of his Capitol Hill office that tracks the U.S. government's rising debt in real time and reminds him of his top priority: reining in federal spending.