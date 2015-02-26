NEW YORK Feb 26 The Federal Reserve on Thursday
awarded $50.0 billion of seven-day term fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 49 bidders at an interest rate of 0.06
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
Fifty-three bidders including Wall Street dealers, money
market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies submitted
$87.68 billion in bids with interest rates ranging from 0.05
percent to 0.10 percent.
At the term reverse repo operation a week ago, the U.S.
central bank allotted $30.0 billion in 7-day RRPs to 34 bidders
also at an interest rate of 0.06 percent.
At that operation, 53 bidders submitted $73.585 billion in
bids with interest rates ranging from 0.05 percent to 0.10
percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)