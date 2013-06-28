By Ann Saphir
ROHNERT PARK Calif., June 28 The sharp rise in
U.S. interest rates after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled the central bank may start to trim bond purchases later
this year shows that markets were probably too complacent about
low rates, a top Fed official said on Friday.
"I personally don't think we really changed the tone of what
we are saying," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams said after a speech.
He added that the rise in rates, although it took place
quickly, is probably "not inconsistent" with an eventual
reduction in bond buying and, much later, a normalization of
rates.