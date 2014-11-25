WASHINGTON Nov 25 U.S. regulators said on
Tuesday that Wells Fargo & Co needed to improve a crisis
plan showing how it could be shut down without causing financial
mayhem, but its plan drew less harsh criticism than those of
other banks.
Large U.S. banks must submit the so-called living wills to
spell out how they can enter bankruptcy without triggering the
need for costly taxpayer bailouts that were rampant during the
2007-09 financial crisis.
The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation said the bank's 2014 plan was an improvement over
last year's plan, but that it still needed work.
In August, the same two agencies blasted the living wills
submitted by 11 other big banks, saying they were overly
optimistic and allowed the banks to be too complex.
The FDIC was the fiercest critic of the two agencies, saying
the plans were "not credible", a first step to taking regulatory
action over the plans.
