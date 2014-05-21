May 21 The Federal Reserve should defer any
decision to allow its balance sheet to shrink until after it has
begun raising interest rates from their current near-zero level,
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Wall Street
Journal on Wednesday.
Williams' comments follow similar remarks by the influential
head of the New York Fed, William Dudley. Together, the remarks
are a strong signal the U.S. central bank is inclined to keep
its $4-trillion balance sheet large for longer in order to
minimize the risk of roiling markets.
The Fed currently reinvests proceeds from maturing
Treasuries back into its portfolio, and for years had said it
would start normalizing rates by ending those reinvestments in a
step that would precede its first rate hikes. Williams, like
Dudley, said he worries that stopping reinvestments could
disrupt markets, presumably by setting off a run-up in market
rates that the Fed would view as undesirable.
"I'm a little gun shy about removing the reinvestment thing
and hoping everybody understands that represents no shift in the
view on the funds rate," Williams told the Wall Street Journal.
Williams believes the Fed should not start raising rates
until the second half of next year.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)