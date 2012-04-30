FRANKFURT, April 30 San Francisco Federal
Reserve President John Williams is more optimistic about the
U.S. economy now than he was three months ago and does not see
the need for further monetary measures at the moment, he was
quoted on Monday as saying.
Williams told German financial daily Handelsblatt in an
interview published on Monday that if U.S. unemployment stayed
at 8 percent or rose substantially and growth slowed, then this
would raise the question about further monetary measures.
"But I'm today more optimistic about the economy than in
January," Williams, a voter this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, was quoted as saying.
"So far there is no need for further monetary measures," he
said, pointing to an improvement in U.S consumption and
available income as well as positive signs in the property
market.
The Fed, which is charged with both fighting inflation and
fostering maximum employment, has kept short-term interest rates
near zero since December 2008 to pull the economy from its worst
downturn since the Great Depression.
The central bank has also bought $2.3 trillion in long-term
securities and signaled it expects to keep rates low through
late 2014 to bolster the recovery further.
Williams had said as recently as February that more
bond-buying could well be in the cards.
He said he was very concerned about a renewed
intensification of the euro zone's debt crisis. "The worst is
not over yet," Williams said, adding that European countries
needed to find the right balance between austerity and
stimulating growth.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Patrick Graham)