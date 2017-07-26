FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a day ago

India's Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 - India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to 2.10 billion rupees ($32.61 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 1.67 billion rupees a year earlier, the mid-sized private sector lender said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uWwGCa

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.51 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42 percent at end-June, compared with 2.33 percent at March-end.

Shares in Federal Bank were trading 3.2 percent lower after the results in a Mumbai market that gained 0.36 percent. ($1 = 64.4025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

