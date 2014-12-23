UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Federal Mogul Izmit Piston Ve Pim Uretim Tesisleri AS :
* Suspends piston pin production facility activities temporarily
* Says to move piston pin production to a new production facility
* Suspension of production will affect 3 percent of total production
* Sales will be compensated through stocks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources