Feb 29 Auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said it received a proposal from billionaire Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises L.P. to buy shares of the company it does not already own.

Shareholders will receive $7 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 41 percent to the Federal-Mogul's Friday closing.

Icahn Enterprises owns about 82 percent of Federal-Mogul.