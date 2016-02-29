BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
Feb 29 Auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said it received a proposal from billionaire Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises L.P. to buy shares of the company it does not already own.
Shareholders will receive $7 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 41 percent to the Federal-Mogul's Friday closing.
Icahn Enterprises owns about 82 percent of Federal-Mogul. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering